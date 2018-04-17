Tigers to participate in 2018 Cayman Islands Classic

Clemson University men’s basketball will be one of eight teams participating in the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic during the upcoming 2018-19 season, announced by the tournament committee on Tuesday.

The tournament will be held from Monday, Nov. 19 through Wednesday, Nov. 21 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands at the John Gray Gymnasium. Other participating programs are Boise State, Akron, Illinois State, Creighton, Georgia State, Georgia and St. Bonaventure.

Of the eight teams playing in this season’s tournament, five teams advanced to postseason play in 2017-18. Four teams, including Clemson, advanced to the 2018 NCAA Tournament and one participated in the 2018 NIT.

The tournament features three teams with top 50 RPIs from a season ago, led by Clemson’s 11. Others include Boise State (57), Georgia (80) and Illinois State (83) to give the field six teams that finished with top 100 RPIs last year.

This will be Clemson’s first appearance in a tournament held outside the United States since the Tigers participated in the Virgin Islands as part of the 2014 Paradise Jam event.

Full details on tickets, bracket, television and schedule will be available at a later date.