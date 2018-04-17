Top 2020 Receiver 'really likes" Clemson

2020 receiver KeAndre Lambert sported the Clemson gloves at the Elite 11 Nike Regional in Charlotte on Sunday.  TCI caught up with Lambert to get his thoughts on the Tigers and where he stands early in his recruiting process.

 

 

