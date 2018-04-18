Instant Replay: Georgia 6 Clemson 1

ATHENS, Ga. — The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 6-1 loss to No. 12 Georgia Tuesday night at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

Clemson has lost four of its last five games and was swept 2-0 in its season-series with Georgia for the first time since 2015.

What happened?

The Tigers (26-11) jumped out to a quick lead as Logan Davidson hit a leadoff homer in the top of the first to make it 1-0. The Bulldogs (26-11) answered right back in the bottom of the inning with four two-out runs to take a 4-1 lead. Clemson would load the bases with two outs but couldn’t cut into the lead while Georgia would add single runs in the second and third on their way to a 6-1 win to sweep the two-game season series between the teams.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed right off the bat. The Tigers got off to a good start with Davidson’s homer but things quickly changed in the bottom of the inning. Travis Marr quickly retired the first two batters but a HBP and single put runners on the corners. The Bulldogs followed with a triple and a homer en route to a 4-1 lead they would never relinquish.

What went right?

Davidson drove in Clemson’s only run and had one of their four hits (Patrick Cromwell, Kyle Wilkie, & Kier Meredith had the others). Carson Spiers started a strong bullpen day by allowing a single run on a hit in 2.2 innings. Spencer Strider followed with three strikeouts in 2.0 scoreless innings with Owen Griffith recorded a strikeout in a perfect inning. Sam Weatherly retired the only batter he faced in the eighth then Ryley Gilliam struck out both batters he faced to give the Tigers seven strikeouts in the game.

What went wrong?

Marr had a tough start, allowing five runs on five hits in 1.1 innings. Offensively, Clemson could not get anything going after they left the bases loaded in the second as Georgia retired 14 of 15 batters at one point. The Tigers collected only four hits in the contest while striking out 10 times.