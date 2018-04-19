BOT approves new contracts for basketball coaches

The Clemson University’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee officially approved new contracts Thursday for assistant men’s basketball coaches Steve Smith, Dick Bender and Antonio Reynolds Dean.

Smith and Bender just completed their sixth seasons at Clemson, while Reynolds Dean finished up his first year on head coach Brad Brownell’s staff.

The three men helped guided the Tigers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Smith received a new deal from $200,000 to $250,000, while Reynolds Dean got a $40,000 raise from $190,000 to $230,000. Bender got a salary increase of $60,000 from $160,000 to $220,000.

Clemson completed a 25-10 season last month with an appearance in the Sweet 16. It marked the program’s first trip to the Sweet 16 in 21 years.

The 25 wins tied a school record for wins in a season and the Tigers also finished tied for third in the ACC standings.

The BOT also approved bonuses for members of the basketball support staff.