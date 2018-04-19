Recent Georgia de-commit says Clemson 'like family'

Less than a week after de-committing from Georgia, four-star Luke Griffin visited Clemson last weekend.

The Chatsworth (Ga.) North Murray offensive tackle attended the Orange & White spring game on Saturday.

“It’s always great to be back in Death Valley, be back in Clemson,” Griffin told The Clemson Insider. “It’s always a great time meeting the coaches, hanging out with the coaches, players. Just the atmosphere of it is really amazing, so it was great to be back at Clemson.”

Griffin (6-5, 300) had been to Clemson a few times before for a junior day and a couple of Dabo Swinney Camps, but this particular visit allowed him to see the Tigers in game action.

“I really loved watching them kind of in game mode when they played the spring game,” he said. “Just a fast, physical and a very good team. It was awesome watching.”

Griffin spent a good bit of time with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell before and after the game.

“He said he really likes what he sees in me,” Griffin said. “He’s really enjoying following me.”

Griffin also spoke with Swinney in the locker room following the game.

“I talked to coach Swinney for five, 10 minutes in there,” he said. “Just talking about not really anything about football, just talking life in general.”

The Tigers want to see Griffin compete at the Swinney Camp this summer, and he is planning to do so.

Griffin suffered two knee injuries last year, including a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee that forced him to miss all of last season. He told TCI recently that the injuries played a part in his decision to de-commit from Georgia.

But Griffin feels he is fully recovered from the injuries and hopes to show off his abilities in front of Clemson’s staff at the Swinney Camp in June.

“I haven’t been able to go to any camps hardly at all because of my knee injury,” he said. “So when I get back and go to these camps in June, I want to show them my quickness. You really can’t show them your physicality at a camp because it’s not full pads. But really just agility, quickness, explosiveness off the ball and things like that.”

Alabama and Florida have both recently offered Griffin, while Auburn, LSU and Florida State are showing interest along with Clemson.

After experiencing Clemson again, Griffin is hoping to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“Like I said, it’s always great to be back on campus,” he said. “The guys over there — it’s like home, it’s like family. So I mean to get an offer from them would be amazing, honestly. So I just have to go to a camp in June to show them what I have, and we’ll see how it works out.”