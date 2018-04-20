BOT approves plans for $13 million softball facility

The realization of softball at Clemson is one step closer.

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees approved plans Friday for a 13,000 square-foot operations building for men’s and women’s soccer and phase two of the new women’s softball program at its quarterly meetings at the Madren Center in Clemson.

The phase one concept plan of the new soccer operations building was approved with funding of $160,000 from private gifts. The 13,000 square-foot facility plans to include locker rooms, coaches offices, a student commons area, meeting and storage spaces and a sports medicine area.

The total project cost is estimated to be $8 million funded with a mixture of athletic facility revenue bonds, athletic operating revenues and private donations.

The softball facility will cost $13 million to construct as Clemson gets set for its inaugural softball season, which is set for the 2019-’20 academic year.

The softball complex, which will be located behind the left field grandstands at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, will include an NCAA standard playing field, stadium seating for 1,000 spectators, a press box and a 10,000-square-foot operations facility with locker rooms, team meeting and lounge space.

The project will be funded with $6.5 million in athletic facility revenue bonds and $6.5 million in athletic operating revenues and gifts.

The BOT also approved a resolution for the issuance and sale of a series of athletic facility revenue bonds, not to exceed $7 million for the softball complex.