Countdown to first pitch: Clemson at Wake Forest

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Twelfth-ranked Clemson travels to Winston-Salem today to take on Wake Forest in a critical three-game ACC series.

Games times at David F. Couch Ballpark are tonight at 6 p.m., 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.

Worth Noting

  • Clemson is 35-21-1 all-time on April 20 with a 15-13-1 mark on the road.
  • The Tigers are 38-22-1 all-time on April 21 with a 13-11-1 mark on the road.
  • Clemson is 35-24 all-time on April 22 with a 16-15 mark on the road.
  • The Tigers have won four of the past five regular-season series against Wake Forest, including two straight series in Winston-Salem that saw Clemson lose the first game of both series but come back to win the three-game series.

The Series

Meetings:                   191 (first met in 1901)

Series Record:             Clemson leads 132-58-1

Record at Wake:          Clemson leads 50-32

Last Meeting(s):          Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2017 (8-7, 11-0, 3-8)

  1. Lee: Lee leads 5-2 (5-2 at CU)

The Tigers

2017 Record:               42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:           3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record:              5-5 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week:                  Lost 6-1 at #12 Georgia on Tuesday night after dropping two of three games at home to Miami (FL) (11-12 in 12, 1-6, 8-3) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats:       .242 (5.8 RPG) with 46 2B, 2 3B, 50 HR, 201 BB, 32 HBP, 314 K, 24-36 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:      3.43 ERA, .241 OBA (302 hits), 131 BB & 300 K in 333.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:      .975 (35 errors in 1405 chances)

The Demon Deacons

Head Coach:               Tom Walter (9th season at Wake Forest)

2017 Record:               43-20 (19-11; 2nd Atlantic) – Gainesville SR – 11 USA, 12 CB/D1, 13 BA

2018 Preseason:           5th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 1 vote (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Home Record:             12-9 (24-7 in 2017)

Last Week:                  Won 11-9 in 11 innings at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday after sweeping a three-game series at Boston College (3-0, 2-0, 6-1) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats:       .260 (5.2 RPG) with 61 2B, 3 3B, 26 HR, 206 BB, 31 HBP, 337 K, 42-54 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:      4.38 ERA, .236 OBA (309 hits), 174 BB & 357 K in 347.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:      .967 (48 errors in 1446 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C        10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.229 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

1B      27 Chris Williams (SR/.252 BA with 6 2B, 9 HR, & 40 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

2B      9 Jordan Greene (JR/.259 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 11 RBI in 24 games in 2018)

SS      8 Logan Davidson (SO/.246 BA with 6 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

3B      25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.264 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

LF      13 Drew Wharton (SR/.221 BA with 7 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

CF      1 Kier Meredith (FR/.273 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 6 games in 2018)

RF      28 Seth Beer (JR/.281 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 25 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

LF      12 Robert Jolly (SR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

Wake Forest

C        15 Logan Harvey (JR/.196 BA with 4 2B, 9 RBI, & 18 BB in 34 games in 2018)

1B      3 Bobby Seymour (FR/.321 BA with 8 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

2B      6 Jake Mueller (JR/.327 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 38 games in 2018)

SS      5 Patrick Frick (SO/.287 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 24 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

3B      2 Johnny Aiello (JR/.264 BA with 5 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 38 games in 2018)

LF      24 Chris Lanzilli (FR/.230 BA with 8 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

CF      4 DJ Poteet (FR/.252 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 15 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

RF      22 Michael Ludowig (FR/.240 BA with 4 2B, 11 RBI, & 12 BB in 33 games in 2018)

DH      11 Shane Muntz (FR/.288 BA with 10 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (3-2/9 app/9 GS/2.70 ERA (53.1 IP)/.222 OBA (44 hits)/13 BB/42 K)

JR RHP 43 Griffin Roberts (4-3/9 app/9 GS/2.67 ERA (64.0 IP)/.193 OBA (44 hits)/22 BB/90 K)

Game Two

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (3-2/9 app/9 GS/3.48 ERA (41.1 IP)/.258 OBA (41 hits)/12 BB/24 K)

SO RHP 35 Morgan McSweeney (2-4/11 app/6 GS/3.72 ERA (48.1 IP)/.243 OBA (44 hits)/21 BB/53 K)

Game Three

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (5-1/9 app/9 GS/3.80 ERA (47.1 IP)/.230 OBA (41 hits)/14 BB/37 K)

SO RHP 8 Colin Peluse (6-0/9 app/9 GS/2.88 ERA (59.1 IP)/.212 OBA (47 hits)/16 BB/43 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Wake Forest

Player                    AVG   G-S     AB     R        H       RBI     BB      K        HR     Other

Jordan Greene        .364    4-3     11      4        4        0        3        0        0

Robert Jolly            .333    6-6     21      1        7        2        4        4        0        2B

Grayson Byrd          .300    3-3     10      3        3        1        1        4        0

Seth Beer               .286    7-7     28      6        8        11      3        2        4        2B, 3 HBP, SF

Logan Davidson       .273    3-3     11      3        3        5        1        2        1        2B, SH, 2 SF

Chris Williams         .000    5-5     18      0        0        2        3        5        0        HBP, SF, 1-1 SB

Adam Renwick        .000    4-1     5        1        0        0        0        4        0        HBP

Drew Wharton        .000    2-1     4        0        0        0        0        1        0

Kyle Wilkie             N/A    1-0     0        0        0        0        0        0        0

Player                    ERA    G-S     W-L    IP       H       R        ER      BB      SO      AB

Brooks Crawford     3.86    3-0     1-0     4.2     5        2        2        2        2        .263

Alex Schnell            3.86    1-0     0-0     2.1     2        1        1        2        3        .222

Jacob Hennessy       13.50  2-0     10-0    1.1     3        2        2        0        1        .500

Ryley Gilliam          27.00  2-0     0-0     0.2     2        2        2        3        0        .500

Owen Griffith                  N/A    1-0     0-0     0.0     1        0        0        0        0        1.000

