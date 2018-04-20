Countdown to first pitch: Clemson at Wake Forest

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — Twelfth-ranked Clemson travels to Winston-Salem today to take on Wake Forest in a critical three-game ACC series.

Games times at David F. Couch Ballpark are tonight at 6 p.m., 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s finale at 1 p.m.

Worth Noting

Clemson is 35-21-1 all-time on April 20 with a 15-13-1 mark on the road.

The Tigers are 38-22-1 all-time on April 21 with a 13-11-1 mark on the road.

Clemson is 35-24 all-time on April 22 with a 16-15 mark on the road.

The Tigers have won four of the past five regular-season series against Wake Forest, including two straight series in Winston-Salem that saw Clemson lose the first game of both series but come back to win the three-game series.

The Series

Meetings: 191 (first met in 1901)

Series Record: Clemson leads 132-58-1

Record at Wake: Clemson leads 50-32

Last Meeting(s): Clemson won two of three games at Clemson in 2017 (8-7, 11-0, 3-8)

Lee: Lee leads 5-2 (5-2 at CU)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Road Record: 5-5 (11-8 in 2017)

Last Week: Lost 6-1 at #12 Georgia on Tuesday night after dropping two of three games at home to Miami (FL) (11-12 in 12, 1-6, 8-3) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .242 (5.8 RPG) with 46 2B, 2 3B, 50 HR, 201 BB, 32 HBP, 314 K, 24-36 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.43 ERA, .241 OBA (302 hits), 131 BB & 300 K in 333.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .975 (35 errors in 1405 chances)

The Demon Deacons

Head Coach: Tom Walter (9th season at Wake Forest)

2017 Record: 43-20 (19-11; 2nd Atlantic) – Gainesville SR – 11 USA, 12 CB/D1, 13 BA

2018 Preseason: 5th in ACC Atlantic (out of 7 teams); 1 vote (of 14) for overall ACC Champ

Home Record: 12-9 (24-7 in 2017)

Last Week: Won 11-9 in 11 innings at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday after sweeping a three-game series at Boston College (3-0, 2-0, 6-1) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: .260 (5.2 RPG) with 61 2B, 3 3B, 26 HR, 206 BB, 31 HBP, 337 K, 42-54 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 4.38 ERA, .236 OBA (309 hits), 174 BB & 357 K in 347.1 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .967 (48 errors in 1446 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.229 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 36 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.252 BA with 6 2B, 9 HR, & 40 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.259 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 11 RBI in 24 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.246 BA with 6 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.264 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.221 BA with 7 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

CF 1 Kier Meredith (FR/.273 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 2 RBI in 6 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.281 BA with 6 2B, 10 HR, & 25 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

LF 12 Robert Jolly (SR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

Wake Forest

C 15 Logan Harvey (JR/.196 BA with 4 2B, 9 RBI, & 18 BB in 34 games in 2018)

1B 3 Bobby Seymour (FR/.321 BA with 8 2B, 4 HR, & 18 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

2B 6 Jake Mueller (JR/.327 BA with 4 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 38 games in 2018)

SS 5 Patrick Frick (SO/.287 BA with 5 2B, 2 HR, & 24 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

3B 2 Johnny Aiello (JR/.264 BA with 5 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 38 games in 2018)

LF 24 Chris Lanzilli (FR/.230 BA with 8 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 30 games in 2018)

CF 4 DJ Poteet (FR/.252 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 15 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

RF 22 Michael Ludowig (FR/.240 BA with 4 2B, 11 RBI, & 12 BB in 33 games in 2018)

DH 11 Shane Muntz (FR/.288 BA with 10 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 33 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (3-2/9 app/9 GS/2.70 ERA (53.1 IP)/.222 OBA (44 hits)/13 BB/42 K)

JR RHP 43 Griffin Roberts (4-3/9 app/9 GS/2.67 ERA (64.0 IP)/.193 OBA (44 hits)/22 BB/90 K)

Game Two

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (3-2/9 app/9 GS/3.48 ERA (41.1 IP)/.258 OBA (41 hits)/12 BB/24 K)

SO RHP 35 Morgan McSweeney (2-4/11 app/6 GS/3.72 ERA (48.1 IP)/.243 OBA (44 hits)/21 BB/53 K)

Game Three

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (5-1/9 app/9 GS/3.80 ERA (47.1 IP)/.230 OBA (41 hits)/14 BB/37 K)

SO RHP 8 Colin Peluse (6-0/9 app/9 GS/2.88 ERA (59.1 IP)/.212 OBA (47 hits)/16 BB/43 K)

Tiger Career Stats vs. Wake Forest

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB K HR Other

Jordan Greene .364 4-3 11 4 4 0 3 0 0

Robert Jolly .333 6-6 21 1 7 2 4 4 0 2B

Grayson Byrd .300 3-3 10 3 3 1 1 4 0

Seth Beer .286 7-7 28 6 8 11 3 2 4 2B, 3 HBP, SF

Logan Davidson .273 3-3 11 3 3 5 1 2 1 2B, SH, 2 SF

Chris Williams .000 5-5 18 0 0 2 3 5 0 HBP, SF, 1-1 SB

Adam Renwick .000 4-1 5 1 0 0 0 4 0 HBP

Drew Wharton .000 2-1 4 0 0 0 0 1 0

Kyle Wilkie N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Player ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO AB

Brooks Crawford 3.86 3-0 1-0 4.2 5 2 2 2 2 .263

Alex Schnell 3.86 1-0 0-0 2.1 2 1 1 2 3 .222

Jacob Hennessy 13.50 2-0 10-0 1.1 3 2 2 0 1 .500

Ryley Gilliam 27.00 2-0 0-0 0.2 2 2 2 3 0 .500

Owen Griffith N/A 1-0 0-0 0.0 1 0 0 0 0 1.000