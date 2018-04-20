Swinney passive-aggressive in his response to Gamecocks’ head coach

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney finally got his opportunity to fire back at Will Muschamp’s slap at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Swinney was asked at Thursday’s IPTAY Prowl & Growl event in Charleston, S.C., if he heard the comment the South Carolina head coach made earlier this week when speaking to the Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Muschamp threw some shade at Clemson’s Death Valley when telling a story about his time working with Nick Saban at LSU.

“We were at the REAL Death Valley, not the one somewhere else,” he said.

Swinney, whose Tigers beat Muschamp and the Gamecocks 56-7 at Death Valley in 2016, was a little passive-aggressive in his response to Muschamp’s jab.

“We will keep working on it,” Swinney said to The Clemson Insider. “We have lost about two games (at home) in the last five years. So we will pick it up. We will keep working hard to see if we can get a little better.”

When Swinney took over as the head coach at Clemson in 2008, he said they needed to put the “Death” back in Death Valley and make opposing teams dread coming to play at Clemson. His teams have done just that.

The Tigers are 46-3 at Clemson Memorial Stadium (a.k.a. Death Valley) since 2011. Since 2013 they are 33-2 there and 27-1 at home since 2014.

Clemson currently owns an 8-game win streak at home, and before that won 21 straight at Death Valley from 2013-’16. The Tigers also owned a 13-game home winning streak from 2011-’12.

Since the Dabo Swinney era began at Clemson in 2008, the Tigers have won 89.4 percent (59-7) of their home games.

“I like the Death Valley that I am at,” Swinney said with a grin. “I love right where I am. It is a great place and an unbelievable environment. I’m thankful I get a chance to go to work there every day.”

Muschamp and his South Carolina team will visit Clemson’s Death Valley this fall when the Gamecocks come to town to conclude the regular season on Nov. 24.