Clemson feels 'like home' to top-100 DE

Last month, Clemson dispensed an offer to Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter.

On Friday, the top-100 prospect checked out Clemson for the first time.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” Hunter told The Clemson Insider. “It was different from Florida. I can tell it made me feel like a place like home.”

Hunter (6-4, 276) said a couple of aspects of the visit stood out to him most.

“The biggest highlight was talking about getting my degree cause that’s most important,” he said, “but being in the facility.”

What’s his favorite part of the football operations facility?

“The nap room,” Hunter said.

Hunter was shown around the campus and facilities by defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“He’s a very genuine man and humble,” Hunter said. “He cares a lot about his players.”

Their conversations were centered around life more than football, according to Hunter.

“Basically everything was about life with making the best decision,” he said.

Hunter said he isn’t sure when he will make his college decision. But he has already started to narrow things down and is planning to release a list of his top schools this Wednesday.

In addition to Clemson, Hunter holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and numerous others.

Where does Clemson stand on his list following the visit?

“Very high,” Hunter said.

Hunter committed to Miami in June 2017 before reopening his recruitment last November. He is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 strong-side defensive end and No. 95 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

Clemson views Hunter as a versatile lineman that could play both defensive end and tackle.

In eight games as a junior in 2017, Hunter recorded 54 total tackles, including six for loss and a sack.

Hunter hails from the same hometown as former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins.