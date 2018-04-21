Instant Replay: Clemson 7 Wake Forest 5

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 12 Clemson’s 7-5 series-opening comeback win at Wake Forest on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

What happened?

The Tigers (27-11, 12-7 ACC) jumped out to a quick start as the first four batters reached highlighted by a two-run single by Seth Beer for a 2-0 lead. The Demon Deacons (18-21, 10-9 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the frame before a four-run second inning gave Wake Forest a 5-2 lead. Clemson climbed back to within 5-4 in the third on RBI singles from Grayson Byrd and Kyle Wilkie. The Tigers tied the game in the fifth as they loaded the bases before scoring a run on HBP to Kier Meredith. Clemson blasted it’s way to the lead in the eighth as Logan Davidson and Chris Williams each launched solo homers to give Clemson the series-opening win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several momentum swings and multiple key moments. Besides the two homer inning in the eighth, the next biggest moment came on the mound for the Tigers. In the sixth inning, the Demon Deacons put two runners in scoring position with no outs but reliever Spencer Strider picked up a strikeout before Ryan Miller and shut down the threat to keep the game tied.

What went right?

Clemson had a nice night at the plate, totaling 11 hits as a team. Wilkie had a game-high three hits while Davidson and Beer each had two hits. The Tigers also drew four walks and four HBPs as each starter reached base at least once. The bullpen was outstanding, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings of two-hit relief while walking three and striking out nine. Strider allowed a hit and three walks with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings while Miller earned his third win of the season with 3.1 innings of one-hit, four strikeout ball.

What went wrong?

Starter Jacob Hennessy struggled in his start, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.0 innings. Clemson stranded 11 runners in the game and struck out 14 times at the plate.