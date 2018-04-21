1-on-1 with Monte Lee after Tigers' win over Wake

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after his Tigers defeated Wake Forest 4-3 Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Wilkie’s clutch two-out double down the right field line scored the winning run in the eighth inning to lift No. 13 Clemson over Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Tigers (28-11, 13-7 ACC) rallied from three runs down by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game.

Lee was pleased with the way his team manufactured runs Saturday and the performance of Brooks Crawford on the mound.