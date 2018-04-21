1-on-1 with Ryan Miller

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson pitcher Ryan Miller after he closed out Friday night’s, 7-5, win for the 13th-ranked Tigers at Wake Forest.

Jacob Hennessy got the start for the Tigers (27-11, 12-7 ACC), but the sophomore had an early exit. The lefty went just two innings as he gave up five runs (four earned) off five hits.

Spencer Strider and Miller came in and finished the game for Hennessy.

Strider settled things down going 3 1/3 innings, while allowing just one hit. The freshman also fanned five batters. Miller finished it off for the Tigers by going 3 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit as well with four strikeouts.