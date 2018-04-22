5-star Clay Webb gives the latest

Oxford (Ala.) five-star offensive lineman Clay Webb is in no hurry to make his college decision.

“I’m going to commit and sign in December,” Webb told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. “I’m still very open to every school. I’m just trying to take it slow and make sure I make the right choice.”

Webb (6-3, 290) suggested that Clemson is in the top group of schools he’s considering.

“I like them,” he said. “I like the things that they’re doing. I love the coaches. They’ll definitely be in the top.”

In-state Alabama and Auburn, along with Georgia, are other schools Webb is highest on. He is coming off a visit to Georgia on Saturday and went to Alabama and Auburn recently as well.

Webb most recently visited Clemson last summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp and is planning to visit again for the Swinney Camp in June.

“In the summer I am doing a camp at Clemson,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I love the coach at Clemson. He’s pretty funny.”

The coach Webb referenced is offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Webb is also fond of his area recruiter for Clemson, Todd Bates, whom Webb said he communicates with often.

Bates began his coaching career at Webb’s school, Oxford High, in 2007.

“I think he’s a great coach,” Webb said of Bates. “I think he’s a great Christian man. I feel like he knows his stuff. He’s also kind of a poet. He writes me poems sometimes, which is different.”

What is Bates’ message to Webb?

“If you want to come be surrounded by great people and great coaches and a great community, come on down,” Webb said.

It’s Bates, Caldwell and the rest of Clemson’s coaching staff that stand out most to Webb when he thinks about the Tigers.

“The coaching staff is kind of different,” he said. “They’re all really great people. They seem to know their stuff, and just everything about them… They seem like nice people. Really gracious and kind.”.

All of the major recruiting services rate Webb as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 center in the 2019 class. He lived up to the billing at the Under Armour Camp on Sunday, dominating the competition and winning the Big Man Challenge.