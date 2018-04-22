Instant Replay: Clemson 4, Wake Forest 3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 12 Clemson’s 4-3 comeback win at Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at David F. Couch Ballpark to clinch the three-game weekend series.

What happened?

The Demon Deacons (18-21, 10-9 ACC) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning following back-to-back one-out extra base hits and a RBI groundout. Wake Forest added to their lead in the fourth with a solo homer to make it 3-0. The Tigers (27-11, 12-7 ACC) answered back in the sixth inning. Jordan Greene drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a Kier Meredith double before a walk to Logan Davidson loaded the bases to set up the first Clemson run on a balk. Seth Beer followed with a RBI groundout to make it 3-2 before a sac fly from Chris Williams tied the game at 3-3. The Tigers would take their first lead of the game in the eight as Beer hit a leadoff hustle double and would eventually come in to score on an opposite field RBI double by Kyle Wilkie. Relievers Carson Spiers and Ryley Gilliam would shut down the Demon Deacons in the eighth and ninth as Clemson clinched the weekend series and gave Wake Forest their first home ACC series loss since 2016.

Game-Changing Moment:

Two key moments stand out in the game, both during scoring innings for the Tigers. In the sixth inning, both Beer and Williams provided productive RBI outs that allowed Clemson to tie the game. In the eighth, Beer started things out with a hustle double on a ball up the middle to put himself into scoring position for what proved to be the game-winning hit from Wilkie.

What went right?

Brooks Crawford gave the Tigers an outstanding start while battling through some adversity in the third and fourth innings. En route to earning his fourth win, Crawford allowed three runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts in 7.0 innings. Spiers and Gilliam each pitched perfect innings to complete the win. Meredith and Beer each had two hits in Clemson’s seven-hit attack while the Tigers only struck out four times.

What went wrong?

Besides falling behind early, Clemson played a pretty solid game as they came from behind for the second straight day to clinch an important series win.