Nick Eason: ‘Clemson is home for me’

Nick Eason played for one of the greatest organizations in professional sports. He won a Super Bowl ring and he played in two Super Bowls. He has even spent five seasons as a coach in the NFL.

Eason has experienced a lot in his football career, but none of it compares to his days of playing for Clemson. The former Tiger, who played in and helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win Super Bowl XLIII, says he would love the opportunity to coach at Clemson one day.

“I’m there,” Eason said to The Clemson Insider. “That is a no brainer to have an opportunity to come back. That would be a dream comes true. I would be more than happy to come back to Clemson if given the opportunity.

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney has done a really good job since he has been there. The coaching staff is awesome. I had an opportunity to spend some time with them a few weeks ago. The facilities are immaculate, the best in the nation. Clemson is home for me, so if given the opportunity, absolutely.”

Eason played at Clemson from 1999-2002, where he earned All-ACC First-Team honors in 2002. In the spring of 2003, he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL for four teams before retiring after the 2012 season. His longest stint came in Pittsburgh where he played defensive end for the Steelers in their 3-4 scheme from 2007-’10.

Eason helped the Steelers win Super Bowl XLIII on what was the NFL’s best defense in 2008. He also played a big role in the Steelers’ success in 2010 as they went back to the Super Bowl and played Green Bay in Super Bowl XLV.

After he retired in 2012, Eason got into coaching where he helped coach the defensive line at Cleveland in 2013 before moving to Tennessee where he worked under former Steelers’ defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau from 2014-’17 as the Titans defensive line coach.

After LeBeau retired this past off-season, Eason switched over to the college game and joined the defensive staff at Austin Peay.

Watch Eason’s exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider prior to the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony this past Thursday night in Greenville, S.C.