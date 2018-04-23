Four-star Clemson target focused on four

Four-star defensive end Curtis Fann has a double-digit offer list. But he has narrowed his focus to four schools.

“I’d say Auburn, South Carolina, Clemson and Florida State,” Fann told The Clemson Insider at the Under Armour All-America camp in the Atlanta area on Sunday.

The Twin City (Ga.) Emanuel County Institute standout was among the prospects in attendance for Clemson’s spring game on April 14.

“It was fun. A big crowd,” Fann said. “I saw a lot of energy. Coach (Todd) Bates being in his second year, I feel like everybody is getting comfortable.”

The visit marked Fann’s first to Clemson since the Florida State game last November, and Bates was happy to see him back on campus.

“He was just talking to me, telling me he was glad for me to be back because it had been a while before I went,” Fann said, “and he was telling me about the D-line situation… I found out that they’re losing a lot of D-linemen (after the season).”

Bates, Clemson’s defensive tackles coach, is heading Fann’s recruitment for the Tigers. The two have developed a unique relationship, according to Fann.

Fann (6-3, 250) estimated he communicates with Bates about twice a week.

“We have a real genuine relationship,” he said. “It’s not like other coaches. It’s not always about football. It’s about family and everything else.”

The schools Fann is focusing on are also the ones he feels are recruiting him the hardest. He recently went to Auburn and South Carolina as well and is set to visit Florida State this weekend.

Fann said he isn’t sure when he’ll make his decision. He named a few factors that he’s looking closely at as he evaluates his college options.

“I’d say the people I’m around, the coaches, the fan base and the game atmosphere,” he said.

Fann said Clemson is in the top group of schools he’s considering because things “just kind of clicked” when he visited for the first time last summer. Fann competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp last June and earned an offer with an impressive showing.

ESPN ranks Fann as the No. 16 defensive end and No. 147 overall prospect in the 2019 class.