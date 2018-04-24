Clemson in final 8 for 4-star

Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith four-star athlete/cornerback Cam’Ron Kelly included Clemson in a group of eight finalists that he released via social media Tuesday night.

Penn State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Washington, Virginia, Oklahoma and Ohio State also made the cut-down for Kelly, who has more than 40 offers.

“Decisions coming soon! Where will I be spending my next 3-4 years at?” Kelly wrote in a Twitter post.

Clemson offered Kelly last June and has gotten him on campus several times since, most recently for its elite junior day in late January.

Kelly is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 15 athlete and No. 159 overall prospect for the class of 2019.