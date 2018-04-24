Countdown to First Pitch: Kennesaw State

Tenth-ranked Clemson welcomes first-time opponent Kennesaw State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:30 p.m.

The Series

The Tigers and Owls have never met on the diamond.

Worth Noting

Clemson is 34-23-2 all-time on April 24 with a 20-9-1 mark at home.

Kennesaw State assistant head coach Kevin Erminio was a volunteer assistant coach at Clemson from 1996-1998.

The Tigers are 15-4 all-time against current Atlantic Sun programs, including an 11-1 record at home. Clemson has faced Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Stetson, and USC Upstate while missing Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, NJIT, and North Florida.

Coach Monte Lee has faced two current Atlantic Sun programs (Jacksonville and USC Upstate). Lee is 16-2 all-time against the two programs with all the meetings coming during him time at College of Charleston.

The Owls

Head Coach: Mike Sansing (27th season at Kennesaw State

2017 Record: 25-32 (10-11, 5th A-Sun) – N/A – NR

Preseason: 4th in Atlantic Sun (out of 8 teams)

Home Record: 5-7 (12-12 in 2017)

Last Week: Won two of three home games over Lipscomb (5-6, 5-1, 8-6) over the weekend after losing 17-7 at Georgia Tech last Wednesday

2018 Batting Stats: .289 (6.9 RPG) with 82 2B, 7 3B, 36 HR, 166 BB, 36 HBP, 320 K, 31-47 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 5.06 ERA, .253 OBA (339 hits), 191 BB & 334 K in 356.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .970 (45 errors in 1514 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record: 19-5 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week: Swept a three-game series at Wake Forest (7-5, 4-3, 9-4) over the weekend after losing 6-1 at then-#12 Georgia last Tuesday

2018 Batting Stats: .246 (5.9 RPG) with 54 2B, 2 3B, 56 HR, 213 BB, 36 HBP, 336 K, 28-40 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: 3.44 ERA, .239 OBA (323 hits), 139 BB & 326 K in 360.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (37 errors in 1515 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Kennesaw State

C 34 Griffin Helms (SR/.316 BA with 12 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

1B 7 AJ Willoughby (JR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 23 games in 2018)

2B 11 Grant Williams (SR/.319 BA with 13 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

SS 18 David Chabut (JR/.286 BA with 8 2B, 14 RBI, & 27 R in 39 games in 2018)

3B 2 Tyler Simon (FR/.353 BA with 9 2B, 3 HR, & 23 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

LF 14 LaDonis Bryant (*SR/.345 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 35 games in 2018)

CF 9 Jake Franklin (JR/.290 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 34 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

RF 6 Terence Norman (SO/.338 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 28 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

DH 3 Jaylen Smith (JR/.274 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 16 games in 2018)

Clemson

C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.252 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.252 BA with 6 2B, 11 HR, & 43 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.250 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 27 games in 2018)

SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.247 BA with 8 2B, 6 HR, & 18 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.248 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.231 BA with 9 2B, 6 HR, & 30 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

CF 1 Kier Meredith (FR/.267 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 9 games in 2018)

RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.291 BA with 7 2B, 10 HR, & 28 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.281 BA with 1 2B, 6 HR, & 16 RBI in 28 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

*SO LHP 41 Nathan Dupree (1-0/11 app/2 GS/7.00 ERA (18.0 IP)/.343 OBA (24 hits)/16 BB/17 K)

FR LHP 22 Sam Weatherly (0-0/5 app/3 GS/4.91 ERA (11.0 IP)/.286 OBA (12 hits)/8 BB/12 K)