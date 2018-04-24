Countdown to First Pitch: Kennesaw State

Tenth-ranked Clemson welcomes first-time opponent Kennesaw State to Doug Kingsmore Stadium today at 6:30 p.m.
The Series
The Tigers and Owls have never met on the diamond.
Worth Noting
- Clemson is 34-23-2 all-time on April 24 with a 20-9-1 mark at home.
- Kennesaw State assistant head coach Kevin Erminio was a volunteer assistant coach at Clemson from 1996-1998.
- The Tigers are 15-4 all-time against current Atlantic Sun programs, including an 11-1 record at home. Clemson has faced Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Stetson, and USC Upstate while missing Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, NJIT, and North Florida.
- Coach Monte Lee has faced two current Atlantic Sun programs (Jacksonville and USC Upstate). Lee is 16-2 all-time against the two programs with all the meetings coming during him time at College of Charleston.
The Owls
Head Coach: Mike Sansing (27th season at Kennesaw State
2017 Record: 25-32 (10-11, 5th A-Sun) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 4th in Atlantic Sun (out of 8 teams)
Home Record: 5-7 (12-12 in 2017)
Last Week: Won two of three home games over Lipscomb (5-6, 5-1, 8-6) over the weekend after losing 17-7 at Georgia Tech last Wednesday
2018 Batting Stats: .289 (6.9 RPG) with 82 2B, 7 3B, 36 HR, 166 BB, 36 HBP, 320 K, 31-47 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 5.06 ERA, .253 OBA (339 hits), 191 BB & 334 K in 356.0 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .970 (45 errors in 1514 chances)
The Tigers
2017 Record: 42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB
2018 Preseason: 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 19-5 (29-11 in 2017)
Last Week: Swept a three-game series at Wake Forest (7-5, 4-3, 9-4) over the weekend after losing 6-1 at then-#12 Georgia last Tuesday
2018 Batting Stats: .246 (5.9 RPG) with 54 2B, 2 3B, 56 HR, 213 BB, 36 HBP, 336 K, 28-40 SB
2018 Pitching Stats: 3.44 ERA, .239 OBA (323 hits), 139 BB & 326 K in 360.2 innings
2018 Fielding Stats: .976 (37 errors in 1515 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
Kennesaw State
C 34 Griffin Helms (SR/.316 BA with 12 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 31 games in 2018)
1B 7 AJ Willoughby (JR/.243 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 23 games in 2018)
2B 11 Grant Williams (SR/.319 BA with 13 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
SS 18 David Chabut (JR/.286 BA with 8 2B, 14 RBI, & 27 R in 39 games in 2018)
3B 2 Tyler Simon (FR/.353 BA with 9 2B, 3 HR, & 23 RBI in 31 games in 2018)
LF 14 LaDonis Bryant (*SR/.345 BA with 6 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 35 games in 2018)
CF 9 Jake Franklin (JR/.290 BA with 8 2B, 7 HR, & 34 RBI in 39 games in 2018)
RF 6 Terence Norman (SO/.338 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 28 RBI in 37 games in 2018)
DH 3 Jaylen Smith (JR/.274 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 16 games in 2018)
Clemson
C 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.252 BA with 6 2B, 2 HR, & 21 RBI in 39 games in 2018)
1B 27 Chris Williams (SR/.252 BA with 6 2B, 11 HR, & 43 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
2B 9 Jordan Greene (JR/.250 BA with 1 2B, 4 HR, & 12 RBI in 27 games in 2018)
SS 8 Logan Davidson (SO/.247 BA with 8 2B, 6 HR, & 18 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
3B 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.248 BA with 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
LF 13 Drew Wharton (SR/.231 BA with 9 2B, 6 HR, & 30 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
CF 1 Kier Meredith (FR/.267 BA with 1 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 9 games in 2018)
RF 28 Seth Beer (JR/.291 BA with 7 2B, 10 HR, & 28 RBI in 40 games in 2018)
DH 4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.281 BA with 1 2B, 6 HR, & 16 RBI in 28 games in 2018)
Projected Starting Pitchers
*SO LHP 41 Nathan Dupree (1-0/11 app/2 GS/7.00 ERA (18.0 IP)/.343 OBA (24 hits)/16 BB/17 K)
FR LHP 22 Sam Weatherly (0-0/5 app/3 GS/4.91 ERA (11.0 IP)/.286 OBA (12 hits)/8 BB/12 K)