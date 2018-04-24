Swinney wants his program to be consistent

AIKEN, S.C. — Dabo Swinney is proud of a lot of things when he thinks back to what the Clemson football program has accomplished in the last nine years.

The Tigers have won a national championship, played for another and have won four ACC Championships, including the last three. Clemson has also produced seven straight 10 wins seasons and 91 percent of the program’s seniors during that time have graduated.

“We have had eight good years of the nine and seven of those are ten-win seasons,” Swinney said Tuesday prior to IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl event in Aiken, S.C. “The consistency is what we want to be. We want to be a program that you can count on year in and year out to have a chance to compete for our conference.

“If we can do that then you have other opportunities.”

Watch Swinney’s conversation with the media on TCITV: