PC no match for Clemson

It was obvious Presbyterian was no match for eighth-ranked Clemson Wednesday.

The Tigers got home runs from Grayson Byrd, Kyle Wilkie and Seth Beer, while stealing six bases in routing the Blue Hose 14-4 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. The win was Clemson’s fifth straight, while its 14 runs were a season-high.

Wilkie continued his hot streak as he homered for a third straight game and drove in three runs on two hits. The sophomore has seven RBIs in the last five games.

Beer also had two hits and three RBIs, while Byrd finished the night with four RBIs.

Byrd hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning that gave the Tigers the lead for good, while Wilkie followed with a solo shot. Beer hit a three-run blast in the bottom of the sixth inning that put the Tigers up 13-2.

Clemson (31-11) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Sam Hall, who is playing in just his fifth game of the season, drove in Wilkie for the game’s first run.

The Tigers got a one-out walk from Wilkie on four pitches and then got a two-out hit from Drew Wharton with a base knock to right which moved Wilkie to third. Hall then recorded his first base hit of the season as he lined a ball to left center, easily scoring Wilkie for the 1-0 lead.

After Presbyterian (13-30) used a couple of sac flies to take a one-run lead in the top of the third inning, Clemson rallied for four runs in the bottom frame to grab back the lead, 5-2, thanks to back-to-back home runs from Byrd and Wilkie.

Byrd took a 1-1 pitch from PC starter Connor Jahn to left centerfield for a three-run home run. The blast gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead at the time.

Logan Davidson led off the Clemson inning by running out a base hit and then stole second and third base. With one out Chris Williams drew a walk and then stole second before Byrd sent his blast about 370 feet over the left centerfield wall. It was Byrd’s seventh home run of the season.

Wilkie followed with his home run to left field for his third long ball in as many games. Wilkie now has four home runs on the season. Wilkie’s home run came off PC reliever Ryan Hall and gave the Tigers a 5-2 lead.

Clemson extended its lead to 6-2 in the fourth inning when Wilkie was hit by a pitch that scored Beer from third. The Tigers loaded the bases after Beer was hit by a pitch, Williams doubled down the left field line and Byrd walked.

The Tigers took a 9-2 lead in the fifth inning with RBI singles from Jordan Greene and Wilkie, while Byrd also walked in a run.

Clemson will hit the road on Friday as it begins a three-game series at Virginia in Charlottesville, Va. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.