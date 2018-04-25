Tigers continue to improve at the plate

For the third time in the last four games, Clemson produced 11 or more hits as the eighth-ranked Tigers rolled past Presbyterian College, 14-4, Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson (31-11) tallied 12 hits against Blue Hose pitching.

In his first career start, third baseman Sam Hall lined a two-out, run-scoring single for his first career hit in the second inning. The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning, including three on Grayson Byrd’s seventh home run of the season.

Kyle Wilkie made it back-to-back homers with his fourth homer of the year and third game in a row with a long ball. Wilkie was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, then he highlighted Clemson’s three-run fifth inning with a run-scoring single.

The Tigers added four runs in the sixth inning, capped by Seth Beer’s three-run homer, his 11th long ball of the year.