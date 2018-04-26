Instant Replay: Clemson 14 PC 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 10 Clemson’s 14-4 win over Presbyterian on Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (31-11) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on the first career hit and RBI by Sam Hall. The Blue Hose (13-30) responded and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, but Clemson answered right back as Grayson Byrd hit a three-run homer and Kyle Wilkie went back-to-back with a solo homer for a 5-2 lead. The Tigers would add another run on a bases loaded HBP to Wilkie to make it 6-2 and extend the lead to 9-2 in the fifth behind a Jordan Greene RBI single, a bases loaded walk to Byrd, and a RBI single by Wilkie. Clemson kept the offense going in the sixth as Logan Davidson had a RBI single and Seth Beer launched a three-run homer to stretch the lead to 13-2. Presbyterian scored a run in the seventh on a solo homer to cut it to 13-3 but the Tigers plated another run in the eighth to make it 14-3. The Blue Hose hit another solo homer in the ninth to make it 14-4 but could get no closer as Clemson closed out the midweek win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the middle innings as the Tigers scored 13 runs over five straight innings. Clemson scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, three runs in the fifth inning, and had four-spots in both the third and sixth innings.

What went right?

The Tiger offense stayed hot, scoring 14 runs on 12 hits, 12 walks, and four HBPs in the game. Davidson, Wilkie, Wharton, and Hall each had two hits while Byrd drove in four runs and Beer and Wilkie had three RBI. Travis Marr earned his fourth win of the season with 3.1 innings of one-run ball in relief while Mat Clark tossed 1.1 hitless innings out of the bullpen. Clemson was able to get multiple players playing time off the bench.

What went wrong?

The Tigers played a strong game overall. Holt Jones and Owen Griffith ran into a little trouble in a couple innings, but were able to work out of it. Clemson did strike out nine time while stranding 12 base runners.