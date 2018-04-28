Instant Replay: Clemson 3, Virginia 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 10 Clemson’s 3-2 series-opening win over Virginia on Friday evening at Disharoon Park.

What happened?

The Tigers (32-11, 15-7 ACC) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on a two-out solo homer from Seth Beer. The Cavaliers (24-18, 9-13 ACC) answered right back in the bottom of the inning with two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Clemson responded immediately in the fourth as they plated two runs on three hits, including a Kyle Wilkie RBI single and a RBI groundout from Sam Hall, to re-take a 3-2 lead. From that point, it was all about the pitching as both teams would mount several threats but both pitching staffs kept throwing up zeros as the Tigers won a series-opening game against Virginia for the first time since 2005.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the fourth inning. Grayson Byrd led off with a double and came in to score on a Wilkie single. After Robert Jolly hit a single to put runners on first and second, Clemson used small ball to take the lead as Drew Wharton laid down a sac bunt and Sam Hall drove in what would prove to be the winning run with a RBI groundout to shortstop.

What went right?

Jacob Hennessy had a nice start, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 5.0 innings to earn his fourth win. Three relievers (Spencer Strider, Ryan Miller, Ryley Gilliam) closed the game out by tossing 4.0 innings of one-hit ball. Logan Davidson and Wilkie led the nine-hit offensive attach with two hits each.

What went wrong?

Clemson missed several opportunities to add insurance runs as they stranded eight runners in the contest. The Tigers also struck out 12 times while only drawing three walks.