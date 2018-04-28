What They Are Saying: Dorian O'Daniel to KC

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs Friday night with the last pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about O’Daniel on Twitter.
CHIEFSSSSS KINGDOM!!!
— D.O'Daniel (@Dorian) April 28, 2018
So blessed, so thankful! Hard work pays off, remember that !
— D.O'Daniel (@Dorian) April 28, 2018
Congrats to Dorian O'Daniel on his third round selection by Kansas City Chiefs. Pick #100. Now teammates with Sammy Watkins.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 28, 2018
.@ClemsonFB LB Dorian O'Daniel is selected by the @Chiefs with the 100th pick in the #NFLDraft! pic.twitter.com/E3GkiLtf5o
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 28, 2018
Welcome to Kansas City, Dorian O'Daniel! pic.twitter.com/7V82TWaq9k
— Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 28, 2018
Dorian O'Daniel: "I had no idea. I was shutting down my draft party. I couldn't believe it, Kansas City?"
He's extremely excited. And Kendall Fuller is with him right now.
— Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018
New #Chiefs LB Dorian O'Daniel just said that his former HS teammate and new teammate in Kansas City, Kendall Fuller, is at his draft party.
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) April 28, 2018
With the final pick of the third round, the Kansas City Chiefs select the highest-graded Clemson Tiger from 2017, Dorian O'Daniel pic.twitter.com/FcrtMOLo91
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 28, 2018
I evaluated Dorian O'Daniel as a safety because he plays around 215. He is a very good football player. #Chiefs fans should be excited.
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 28, 2018
The @Chiefs made an excellent choice in Dorian O’Daniel! He is an outstanding player and leader! #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft @ClemsonFB @Dorian pic.twitter.com/5LK46YC3Zx
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 28, 2018
#Chiefs GM Brett Veach just said Dorian O'Daniel was their highest-graded special teams player in the draft, adding he'll also bring value to the defense in sub-packages with his athleticism.
— BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) April 28, 2018
The Chiefs went 3 for 3 with regard to defensive players on Friday by drafting Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel with the final pick of the third round. At about 220 pounds, O’Daniel would project as an inside linebacker. The Chiefs in the last year… https://t.co/FHZN8ysfGK
— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) April 28, 2018
Chiefs, Clemson football, Dorian O’Daniel, Kansas City, TCI, Feature, Football