What They Are Saying: Dorian O'Daniel to KC

Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs Friday night with the last pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about O’Daniel on Twitter.

So blessed, so thankful! Hard work pays off, remember that ! — D.O'Daniel (@Dorian) April 28, 2018

Congrats to Dorian O'Daniel on his third round selection by Kansas City Chiefs. Pick #100. Now teammates with Sammy Watkins. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 28, 2018

.@ClemsonFB LB Dorian O'Daniel is selected by the @Chiefs with the 100th pick in the #NFLDraft! pic.twitter.com/E3GkiLtf5o — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 28, 2018

Welcome to Kansas City, Dorian O'Daniel! pic.twitter.com/7V82TWaq9k — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) April 28, 2018

Dorian O'Daniel: "I had no idea. I was shutting down my draft party. I couldn't believe it, Kansas City?" He's extremely excited. And Kendall Fuller is with him right now. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

New #Chiefs LB Dorian O'Daniel just said that his former HS teammate and new teammate in Kansas City, Kendall Fuller, is at his draft party. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) April 28, 2018

With the final pick of the third round, the Kansas City Chiefs select the highest-graded Clemson Tiger from 2017, Dorian O'Daniel pic.twitter.com/FcrtMOLo91 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 28, 2018

I evaluated Dorian O'Daniel as a safety because he plays around 215. He is a very good football player. #Chiefs fans should be excited. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 28, 2018

#Chiefs GM Brett Veach just said Dorian O'Daniel was their highest-graded special teams player in the draft, adding he'll also bring value to the defense in sub-packages with his athleticism. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) April 28, 2018