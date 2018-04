The Buffalo Bills have once again drafted a Clemson wide receiver.

Through the years, the Bills have drafted former Tigers Jerry Butler, Perry Tuttle and Sammy Watkins. Now they have selected Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Bills took McCloud with the 187th pick in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Here is what is being said about McCloud on Twitter after his selection.

We’ve drafted Ray-Ray McCloud with the 187th overall pick. Welcome to Buffalo, Ray-Ray! pic.twitter.com/a9zeyUkOUh — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) April 28, 2018

Ray-Ray McCloud is joining the @buffalobills from @ClemsonFB. Learn more about the Bills new wide receiver: pic.twitter.com/8gRXKghfBl — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 28, 2018

With the 187th overall pick in the #NFLDraft the #Bills select WR Ray-Ray McCloud out of Clemson. McCloud has only 5 drops on 133 catchable targets over the last three years. pic.twitter.com/JAWLjDXZvM — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) April 28, 2018

With the 187th pick in the #NFLDraft, the @buffalobills have selected @ClemsonFB WR Ray-Ray McCloud (@RMIII_34) in the 6th round! pic.twitter.com/lNp0ICwn4G — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 28, 2018