Bills like ‘the football player’ they get in Ray-Ray McCloud

When they got into the later rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills were looking for good football players. They were looking for players who were versatile and could help them in other ways.

So, it was a no brainer when they saw former Clemson wideout Ray-Ray McCloud on their board when their sixth-round pick at No. 187 in the draft came around.

McCloud was one of the more versatile players on Clemson’s roster last season. Not only was he a star receiver and punt returner, but he also could play defense. Those three things really appealed to the Bills about McCloud when they were going through the draft process.

“Truly, we are looking for good football players that fit what we do,” Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said to the media after the draft Saturday night. “Our DNA is really what we were targeting. Sometimes it just falls where there are more players that you like that has versatility.”

McCloud is definitely versatile.

The Tampa, Fla., native ranked third on Clemson’s ACC Championship team in receptions with 49, while his 503 receiving yards also ranked third on the team. He also averaged 12 yards per punt return in 2017, including a 77-yard return for a touchdown against NC State.

The former Tiger played defense, too. He came in late in that same game against the Wolfpack and knocked down a pass as NC State franticly tried to score in the final seconds of the game.

McCloud spent the last half of the season helping the Tigers on offense, defense and special teams.

“Obviously, we put a big emphasis on special teams,” Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said. “So you see a situation like Ray-Ray, with the ability to play both lines of scrimmages a little bit, as well on special teams situations for us, he has value there.”

McDermott is anxious to see exactly how McCloud can help them when they get him in rookie minicamp.