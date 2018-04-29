Cain is ready to work in Indianapolis

Deon Cain isn’t mad he did not get selected in the 2018 NFL Draft until pick 185 in the sixth round on Saturday. Instead, the former Clemson wide receiver is motivated and is ready to prove to the team that took a chance on him, the Indianapolis Colts, they made a good decision.

“I’m here and I am blessed to have this opportunity,” Cain said on Colts.com. “I’m just ready to get to work.”

Many of the draft experts had Cain going much earlier in the draft this weekend. Some mock drafts had him going as early as the second or third rounds.

However, 20 other wide receivers were selected in the draft before him, and Cain drew nervous as his named slipped past the third, fourth and fifth rounds. But then the Colts called and told him they were taking him at pick 185 and the nerves went away.

“It is a relief right now,” Cain said. “A lot of hard work, sweat and tears have been put into these last few months. It is a big relief to me and my family. We are excited about this week. We are headed to Indianapolis and we are going to enjoy this process.”

Cain will also enjoy reconnecting with his former Clemson teammate, T.J. Green. The two played together in 2015, Cain’s freshman year at Clemson.

Green is now the Colts’ starting safety.

“I know he is going to make me feel right at home. We are Clemson brothers,” Cain said. “He has always looked out for me and now I know he will look out for me in this league, so it is a blessing to get to work with my brother again and all the other people I will get to work with, too.”

Cain said Colts’ fans can expect a hard worker and someone who will give it his all.

Cain had an up-and-down career at Clemson. He was suspended twice for off the field issues during his freshman season, including being sent home prior to the College Football Playoff Game at the Orange Bowl after failing a drug test. He was also suspended for the national championship game that year.

But Cain earned his spot back on the team by the fall of 2016 and was given a second chance by head coach Dabo Swinney. He made the most of his opportunity, as he led the Tigers with 19.1 yards per catch average and scored nine touchdowns, helping Clemson win the national championship.

This past season, Cain caught 58 passes for a team-high 734 yards and six touchdowns in helping the Tigers get back to the College Football Playoff for a third straight year. However, he was plagued by drops and inconsistent play at times, which some wonder is what caused Cain to drop so far in the draft.

None of that matters now though. Cain has a new home in Indianapolis and he is ready to make the most out of it.

“This is something I have wanted to do since day one so they’re going to get somebody that is open and is ready to go,” Cain said.