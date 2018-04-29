Instant Replay: Clemson 5, Virginia 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 10 Clemson’s 5-4 series-clinching win over Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Disharoon Park.

What happened?

The Tigers (33-11, 16-7 ACC) jumped out to a quick lead as Logan Davidson hit the first pitch he saw over the wall for a 1-0 lead. The Cavaliers (24-19, 9-14 ACC) would answer with a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 1-1. Clemson would re-take the lead in the third as Sam Hall doubled to start the inning, moved to third on a sac bunt by Bryce Teodosio, and came in to score on a Davidson RBI single. The Tigers stretched the lead to 3-1 in the fourth as Chris Williams led off the frame with a solo homer. Virginia would get an unearned run in the fourth to cut the lead back to 3-2. Clemson answered right back as Hall singled and Teodosio hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-2. The Cavaliers would plate two runs in the sixth to cut it to 5-4, but the Tiger bullpen would allow only one hit the rest of the way as Clemson clinched their first series win in Charlottesville since 2002.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the middle innings as the Tigers used both the long ball and small ball to score four runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to take a 5-2 lead.

What went right?

Brooks Crawford allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings to earn his fifth win. Mat Clark (0.2 IP), Carson Spiers (2.0 IP), and Ryley Gilliam (1.1 IP) combined to pitch 4.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Davidson, Williams, and Hall each had two hits to pace Clemson’s nine-hit attack while Kyle Wilkie extended his hit streak to 10 games.

What went wrong?

The Tigers committed two costly errors in the fourth and sixth innings that each allowed an unearned run to come in, otherwise Clemson played a pretty solid game.