Lee: "For some reason we just play well on the road"

Baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Clemson head coach Monte Lee went One-on-One with TCI following the sweep of Virginia Sunday at Davenport Field.

Coach Lee isn’t sure why his team is playing so well on the road after the 10-2 ACC start on the road.

 

