Clemson commit shines in championship game

Clemson commitment Geoffrey Gilbert put on a show Monday, launching a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, to lead Bishop England High School (Charleston, S.C.) to the Class AAA District 7 Championship with a 12-2 win over Swansea.

Gilbert, the Palmetto State’s top-rated junior, swatted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the fifth inning before sending a grand slam over the fence an inning later.

Four days earlier against Aynor last Thursday, Gilbert pitched a complete-game shutout to send his team to the district championship game. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound lefthander allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out 10 in the victory.

“It’s a very good feeling,” Gilbert told The Clemson Insider. “In this part of the season, you have to dig deep down to stay consistent. This is my fifth year being in the playoffs with our team, and experience is what has helped me relax more and trust myself to go out there and perform the way I can.”

Bishop England is 26-1 and ranked among Perfect Game’s National High School Top 50 teams heading into its opening-round matchup against Hanahan in the AAA Lower State tournament on Thursday.

Gilbert has played a major role in his team’s success both in the batter’s box and on the mound. He is hitting .365 with seven doubles and three home runs, and has a sparkling 7-0 record with 66 strikeouts and only two earned runs allowed in eight starts.

The class of 2019 Clemson commit is excited to bring his talents to Tiger Town next year.

“I am extremely anxious,” Gilbert said. “I constantly tell my parents that I’m ready to go and begin my college career, but I have another year at Bishop England and that’s what I am focused on.

“When I get on campus next summer, it will be like starting back in 7th grade when I just entered the Bishop England program… When I get to Clemson, nothing will be promised. I will be a motivated, tough-minded player that is ready to do the work to get the results. I’ll be given opportunities, whether it is to hit and play the outfield or first base, and I will be given opportunities to pitch, whether it is a starting role or relief role. I just have to take advantage of the opportunities given to me.”

Gilbert has kept a close eye on and been impressed by the Clemson baseball team this season, but knows there is still work to be done for the Tigers, who are 34-11 (17-7 ACC) and in first place in the Atlantic Division with 11 games left in the regular season.

“They’ve had a very good season, so far,” Gilbert said. “It is very hard to be consistent in this game. They’ve had some tough losses but have also bounced back to get some big wins. We are in a very good place right now atop the Atlantic Division, but the end result is much bigger than just an ACC Championship or regional host.

“Just like the team we have here at BE, our goals far exceed a region championship or winning our district.”

Gilbert has been committed to Clemson since August 2016. He was recently invited to Perfect Game’s national showcase this summer that features some of the best rising seniors in the country.