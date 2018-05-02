Clemson offers rising New Jersey DE

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy three-star defensive end David Ojabo has received an offer from Clemson, he announced via social media Wednesday morning.

“Blessed to have received an offer from Clemson University,” Ojabo wrote in a Twitter post.

Ojabo (6-5, 233) has reported 30 scholarship offers this year. He played his first season of football as a junior in 2017, when he recorded 35 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State all offered in April, joining the likes of Tennessee, Ole Miss, Nebraska, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Baylor, Cal, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Maryland, Duke, Syracuse, Boston College, Virginia and Minnesota on his offer sheet.

Rutgers was first to offer last November.

Ojabo is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 prospect from New Jersey for the class of 2019.