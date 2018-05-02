Mitchell, Reed do not get invite to NBA Scouting Combine

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell updated Shelton Mitchell’s and Marcquise Reed’s status as they look into careers in the NBA.

Brownell gave the update to the media prior to Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl event at Fluor Field in Greenville.

Brownell, who said he and Clemson are at least a couple of weeks out of getting a new deal, says Mitchell and Reed did not receive invites to this month’s NBA Scouting Combine. However, he says it is not over, yet.

They can still get in a couple of workouts with NBA teams, especially with school being out.

