Clemson coach checks in on South Carolina commit

The spring evaluation period in college football recruiting, which began on April 15, continues to roll on. Until May 31, college coaches can visit high schools to watch prospective student-athletes compete and discuss the prospects with coaches or administration.

Clemson’s staff has been busy visiting recruits during the spring evaluation period, and on Friday, Clemson assistant Todd Bates stopped by Williston-Elko High School in Williston, S.C., the home of former Tigers offensive guard Taylor Hearn.

Bates, the area recruiter for Clemson, was there to check in on class of 2019 tight end KeShawn Toney, a South Carolina commitment.

“I actually didn’t know he stopped by until after I got home,” Toney told The Clemson Insider. “But it’s pretty cool that he stopped by. It says a lot about them for making the trip to check on me.”

College coaches are not allowed to have face-to-fact contact with junior or underclassmen prospects off of the college’s campus during an evaluation period. However, coaches are allowed to write or telephone upperclassmen prospects, and Toney said he has communicated with Bates recently.

“I’ve heard a little from coach Bates but not much,” Toney said. “Coach Bates would just check on me to see how I’m doing.”

Toney (6-4, 235) committed to South Carolina on March 4, one day after receiving an offer from the Gamecocks. Besides Clemson, Toney said he has heard from Georgia, Tennessee and Miami (Ohio) since he committed.

Asked to describe his commitment status, Toney said, “I’m still open to see what others have to say but I am committed.”

Toney has been on Clemson’s radar for quite a while and competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp each of the past two summers. He cites offers from South Carolina State, Georgia State and Charlotte in addition to South Carolina.

If Clemson were to offer in the future, what would it mean to Toney?

“I would like it seeing that they have been recruiting me for a while,” he said.

Toney, who intends to be an early enrollee, said he isn’t planning any visits right now. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina and No. 9 tight end-H back in the nation for the 2019 class (ESPN).

Bates also checked on 2021 offensive lineman Jeb Lott while at Williston-Elko.