Clemson rallies in the bottom of the first

Clemson rallies in the bottom of the first

Feature

Clemson rallies in the bottom of the first

After Florida State got home runs from Jackson Lueck and Cal Raleigh in the top of the first inning, Clemson got a two-out hit from Patrick Cromwell to tie the game in the inning’s bottom frame.

Kyle Wilkie led off the inning with a base hit just left of the bag at second. Seth Beer followed with a walk and Chris Williams was hit by Seminoles’ starter Andrew Karp to load the bases.

Two batters later, with two outs, Cromwell rocket a shot up the middle and into centerfield, allowing both Wilkie and Beer to come home with the tying runs.

After one inning of play, Clemson and FSU are tied at 2.

, , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
31m

Clemson took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on Florida State when Logan Davidson singled to right field, allowing Sam Hall to come from second base with the go-ahead run. Hall led off the inning (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home