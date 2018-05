Clemson’s Seth Beer tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning when he sent Florida State pitcher’s Clayton Kwiatkowski’s 0-2 offering to left field for a two-run home run to tie the game.

Catcher Kyle Wilkie kept the inning alive with a two-out single up the middle and then Beer stepped up and delivered his two-run shot to the opposite side to get the 4,655 fans at Doug Kingsmore back on their feet.

The game was tied at 4 after seven innings.