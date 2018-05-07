Instant Replay: Clemson 12, Florida State 7

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 6 Clemson’s 12-7 win over No. 15 Florida State to even the three-game series Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Seminoles (32-15, 14-11 ACC) started strong with two solo homers in the top of the first, but the Tigers (35-12, 18-8 ACC) answered right back with on a two-run, two-out single by Patrick Cromwell to tie the game at 2-2. Clemson would take a brief 3-2 lead in the second on a RBI single by Logan Davidson but Florida State hit another solo homer in the third to tie the game again. The Tigers broke the tie in a big way in the bottom of the third on a Grayson Byrd three-run homer, a Sam Hall RBI groundout, and a RBI single by Robert Jolly made it 8-3. The teams traded runs on solo homers in the fourth (with Clemson’s by Chris Williams) to make it 9-4 before Clemson put the game away with a three-run fifth inning as two runs came in on an error and Seth Beer hit a solo homer to extend the lead to 12-4. The Seminoles kept battling and put up a single run in the seventh and two in the eighth to cut the lead to 12-7 but could get no closer as the Tigers evened up the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game again had several momentum swings throughout the day but a few stood out throughout the game. Byrd’s three-run homer gave Clemson some breathing room in the third and the big two-run error in the fifth provided much needed insurance runs. The Tiger pitching staff also stepped up in the late innings as Spencer Strider stranded the bases loaded in the seventh and Carson Spiers stranded the bases loaded in the eighth to end the Florida State comeback.

What went right?

The Clemson offense led the day as all nine starters recorded at least one hit and all nine players scored at least one run. The Tigers pounded out 13 hits, including two each by Davidson, Beer, Williams, and Cromwell, while Byrd had a game-high three RBI. Brooks Crawford earned his sixth win of the season by tossing 5.0 innings of four-run ball on five hits with five strikeouts. Alex Schnell, Spencer Strider, and Carson Spiers each threw 1.1 innings of relief.

What went wrong?

Overall, Clemson played a pretty strong game and stayed in control after the third inning but there were some nervous moments in the latter innings as the Seminoles mounted major threats in the seventh and eighth frames and looked like they may cut into the lead.