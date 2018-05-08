Clemson’s D-line works together to meet expectations

Since he decided with Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant to return to Clemson for one more football season, defensive end Clelin Ferrell gets asked a lot on how they can reach all the expectations for this coming football season.

Clemson’s defensive front, which also includes All-ACC defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, is considered one of the, if not the best, best defensive lines in the country. During their three-year run to the College Football Playoff and the 2016 National Championship, Clemson’s defensive front has helped the Tigers consistently rank as one of the nation’s best in sacks and tackles for loss.

This year, with those four returning, many are expecting Clemson’s defense to be the most dominant defense in the country.

“We feel like we are going to conquer that battle,” Ferrell said. “We know we are very talented and we knew we can have the kind of success that we hope we can have. That does come into play. Complacency can sit in. You have to realize that if you don’t show up to play every day, then everyone you are playing against is going to beat you.

“They are doing their best. They are trying to expose you. That is the thing that I feel like is going to keep us from having complacency.”

Ferrell believes their work ethic and their ability to work together as one unit instead of individuals is what keeps them all so close and working for each other.

“It not just about Christian out there or Dexter, Austin or even me, it’s the Power Rangers,” the Clemson defensive end said. “It is a group effort. That’s what makes us, I feel like, have the success that we have had.

“We play together. We are not just out there trying to make plays for ourselves. We play together and we want to see each other have success. It is about relationships and brotherhood out there.”