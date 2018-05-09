Clemson makes dream come true for 4-star CB

On Monday, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High School four-star cornerback Luke Hill received a long-awaited scholarship offer from Clemson, which he called his “dream” school.

“The offer showed me that I can accomplish my dreams if I work for them,” Hill told TCI.

Hill, a top-100 prospect in the 2020 class, has had an affinity for Clemson since he was a young kid. He grew up and still is a big fan of the Tigers.

“Since a young age, I watched (Clemson) and always played with Clemson on the (NCAA video) game,” Hill said.

Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed called Hill’s coach on Monday and then spoke with Hill to inform him of the offer.

“I found out about the offer when I was on the phone with coach Reed,” Hill said. “I was in shock for a second and thought it was a dream when I was told I was offered. After I realized it wasn’t a dream I was smiling for minutes.”

Reed visited Hill’s school last month to evaluate him in person and liked what he saw while watching Hill work out.

“He told me how him and the defensive coordinator (Brent Venables) were talking about me and like the way I play,” Hill said. “He mentioned how he likes my hunger to work and aggression on the field.”

Hill (5-11, 170) is now planning to check out Clemson for the first time in person.

“I will visit early June,” he said.

In addition to Clemson, Hill has collected offers from Oklahoma, Penn State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia, Rutgers, Temple and FAU.

Clemson has jumped into Hill’s top group of schools after extending the dream offer.

“My favorites are Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State and Virginia Tech,” he said of the schools standing out in his recruitment.

What stands out most to him about Clemson?

“The championship culture. The beautiful facilities,” he said.

Hill also wants to visit Oklahoma this summer.

247Sports ranks Hill as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 62 overall prospect in the class of 2020.