Lee: "We played just good enough to win"

Clemson head coach Monte Lee said his Tigers played just well enough to win as they downed Western Carolina 10-8.
Watch coach Lee’s postgame press conference on TCITV:
Sam Hall, Seth Beer and Kyle Wilkie talk about Clemson’s 10-8 win over Western Carolina.
Clemson struggled on the mound but scored ten runs on 12 hits Wednesday night as they defeated Western Carolina 10-8. “We played just good enough tonight to win. We swung the bats very, very (…)
For all the talk about Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence this past spring, sophomore Hunter Johnson quietly had a very good spring. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, as well as co-offensive coordinators (…)
Clemson added some insurance runs in the fourth inning against Western Carolina. With two outs Kyle Wilkie singled, and then Seth Beer crushed a two-run home run to center field. The 424 foot bomb was (…)
Clemson has offered Baton Rouge (La.) Southern University Lab High School four-star running back Tyrion Davis, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday. Davis (6-1, 227) committed to LSU on June 19, 2017, (…)
Clemson jumped out front with a big bottom of the second inning against Western Carolina. Patrick Cromwell walked and then Drew Wharton reached on a fielder’s choice. Grayson Byrd walked (…)
Clemson University and the men’s basketball program made one of the grandest of gestures on Wednesday when they honored the late Demontez Stitt with his posthumous degree during a (…)
Among the headlining prospects that attended Clemson’s spring game on April 14 was four-star athlete DeMarcco Hellams of Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha. It was the first game-like experience at Clemson for (…)
When Clemson’s football team gets back to town next week to begin summer workouts, quarterback Hunter Johnson will come in with a different attitude than the one he had last summer. Last year was kind (…)
No one in college football has dominated the sport like Alabama has in the last decade. Since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007, the Crimson Tide has won 87 percent of its games, while posting a 132-20 (…)