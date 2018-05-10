Emerging in-state DB on Tigers' radar

Boiling Springs (S.C.) cornerback Storm Duck has seen his stock start to rise this spring as he’s collected a bunch of offers from mid-major programs. The talented 2019 prospect has put himself on the radar of several Power Five programs as well, including Clemson.

Duck is expecting to draw a visit from Clemson during the spring evaluation period, which runs through the end of May.

“They are showing interest,” Duck said of Clemson. “They are supposed to be coming to my school to watch me work out during spring practice.”

Duck earned his first offer from Wofford last August before Liberty offered in October. He has really begun to emerge on the recruiting scene this spring, receiving offers from Western Kentucky, Temple, Army, UNC Charlotte, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, and others.

Along with Clemson, Duck named Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Arkansas among the schools that are showing interest besides those that have offered.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder is planning to visit several schools this summer, including Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I will camp there,” Duck said. “I will be showing that I can compete against the best of the best; also displaying my skills.”

Living just a little more than an hour away from Clemson, Duck has followed the Tigers since he was a kid.

So, the opportunity to be a Tiger would obviously be big for him if he were to earn an offer in the future.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Watching them growing up and having a chance to play for them would be amazing.”

Duck has totaled 77 tackles, nine pass deflections, an interception and two fumble recoveries in the past two seasons at Boiling Springs.