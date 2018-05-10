Former Tiger finds a new home

Former Clemson defensive tackle Jabril Robinson, who decided to transfer after the 2017 football season, has a new home.

West Virginia University’s football program announced on its official Twitter account that Robinson, who graduated from Clemson last December, will transfer and play football for the Mountaineers in 2018.

Robinson (6-2, 270) played on Clemson’s three College Football Playoff teams and was a part of the Tigers’ run to the 2016 National Championship. Last year, he record 19 tackles, while playing in 11 games for the Tigers.