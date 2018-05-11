Beer gets things going for Tigers

Seth Beer finally got Clemson on the scoreboard in the third inning when he sent a bomb to deep right field and over the Cajun Café against Austin Peay Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Beer’s home run was a two-run shot, his team-leading 16th of the season. The junior came in tied for 15th nationally in home runs.

With one out, Logan Davidson laid down a bunt single down the third base side. Beer then followed on a 2-0 count by sending Michael Costanzo’s offering over the Cajun Café in right field for the two-run home run.

After three innings, the Tigers trailed, 4-2.

