Countdown to First Pitch: Austin Peay

Austin Peay (29-20) @ No. 5 Clemson (37-12)

Fifth-ranked Clemson welcomes first-time visitor Austin Peay to Tigertown for a three-game non-conference series to close out the regular-season home schedule. Games times at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the weekend are 6:30 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, and a 1 p.m. Sunday finale.

The Series

Meetings: ​1 (first met in 1973)

Series Record: ​Clemson leads 1-0

Record at Clemson: ​N/A

Last Meeting(s):​ Clemson won 8-4 in Livingston, AL in 1973

vs. Lee:​ N/A

Worth Noting

• Clemson is 38-19 -1 all-time on May 11 with a 16-8 mark at home.

• The Tigers are 29-19-1 all-time on May 12 with 13-6-1 mark at home.

• Clemson is 37-16 all-time on May 13 with a 17-4 mark at home.

• The Tigers have faced four current members of the Ohio Valley Conference (Austin Peay – 1, Eastern Kentucky – 2, Morehead State – 5, Tennessee Tech – 5). Clemson is 13-0 in those games, including a 12-0 mark at home.

• Coach Lee has never faced a current member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The Governors

Head Coach:​ Travis Janssen (3rd season at Austin Peay)

2017 Record:​ 28-30 (13-16; 7th OVC) – N/A – NR

2018 Preseason:​ 7th in Ohio Valley Conference (out of 11 teams)

Road Record:​ 10-14 (12-16 in 2017)

Last Week:​ Beat Lipscomb 19-5 at home Tuesday after winning two of three road games at SIU Edwardsville (7-0, 4-0, 7-12) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats:​ .282 (7.6 RPG) with 109 2B, 8 3B, 57 HR, 267 BB, 50 HBP, 428 K, 57–83 SB

2018 Pitching Stats: ​6.48 ERA, .291 OBA (509 hits), 224 BB & 380 K in 428.0 innings

2018 Fielding Stats:​ .963 (65 errors in 1764 chances)

The Tigers

2017 Record: ​42-21 (17-13; 3rd Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – 22 USA, 23 BA, 24 D1, 25 CB

2018 Preseason:​ 3rd in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)

Home Record:​ 24-6 (29-11 in 2017)

Last Week:​ Beat Western Carolina 10-8 at home Wednesday after winning two of three home games against #13 Florida State (2-3 in 13, 12-7, 5-4) last weekend

2018 Batting Stats: ​.255 (6.2 RPG) with 69 2B, 2 3B, 76 HR, 265 BB, 45 HBP, 415 K, 41-56 SB

2018 Pitching Stats:​ 3.49 ERA, .237 OBA (393 hits), 177 BB & 398 K in 445.2 innings

2018 Fielding Stats: ​.975 (46 errors in 1864 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Austin Peay

C ​25 Alex Sala (JR/.217 BA with 6 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

1B​ 30 Parker Phillips (*SO/.335 BA with 11 2B, 17 HR, & 56 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

2B​ 35 Garrett Giovannelli (SR/.357 BA with 21 2B, 5 HR, & 31 RBI in 48 games in 2018)

SS​ 14 Bobby Head (FR/.183 BA with 3 2B, 14 RBI, & 15 BB in 33 games in 2018)

3B ​4 Garrett Kueber (SR/.375 BA with 10 2B, 3 HR, & 35 RBI in 39 games in 2018)

LF ​3 Kyle Wilson (SR/.298 BA with 14 2B, 3 HR, & 27 RBI in 40 games in 2018)

CF ​8 Imani Willis (SR/.272 BA with 11 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 45 games in 2018)

RF ​15 Nick Walker (SR/.329 BA with 9 2B, 10 HR, & 39 RBI in 43 games in 2018)

DH ​10 John McDonald (FR/.213 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 15 RBI in 31 games in 2018)

Clemson

C​ 10 Kyle Wilkie (SO/.293 BA with 7 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 48 games in 2018)

1B ​27 Chris Williams (SR/.263 BA with 8 2B, 14 HR, & 51 RBI in 49 games in 2018)

2B ​9 Jordan Greene (JR/.242 BA with 3 2B, 5 HR, & 16 RBI in 34 games in 2018)

SS ​8 Logan Davidson (SO/.283 BA with 12 2B, 10 HR, & 31 RBI in 49 games in 2018)

3B​ 25 Patrick Cromwell (SR/.248 BA with 5 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 46 games in 2018)

LF​ 5 Sam Hall (FR/.345 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 12games in 2018)

CF ​13 Drew Wharton (SR/.235 BA with 11 2B, 6 HR, & 33 RBI in 49 games in 2018)

RF ​28 Seth Beer (JR/.282 BA with 7 2B, 15 HR, & 38 RBI in 49games in 2018)

DH ​4 Grayson Byrd (*JR/.260 BA with 2 2B, 8 HR, & 23 RBI in 37 games in 2018)

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game One

SR LHP 56 Michael Costanzo (8-1/12 app/12 GS/4.07 ERA (73.0 IP)/.257 OBA (72 hits)/24 BB/86 K)

vs.

SO LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy (4-2/12 app/12 GS/3.15 ERA (65.2 IP)/.241 OBA (60 hits)/14 BB/49 K)

Game Two

JR LHP 19 Jacques Pucheu (7-1/12 app/12 GS/4.03 ERA (73.2 IP)/.249 OBA (72 hits)/24 BB/81 K)

vs.

JR RHP 19 Brooks Crawford (6-2/12 app/12 GS/3.86 ERA (58.1 IP)/.252 OBA (56 hits)/12 BB/37 K)

Game Three

JR RHP 23 Brandon Vial (2-3/17 app/9 GS/6.29 ERA (54.1 IP)/.309 OBA (69 hits)/19 BB/21 K)

vs.

*SO LHP 24 Jake Higginbotham (6-1/12 app/12 GS/3.41 ERA (60.2 IP)/.233 OBA (53 hits)/21 BB/48 K)