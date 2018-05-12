4-star ATH names Clemson in top group

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab High School four-star athlete Makiya Tongue named Clemson one of his top 10 schools on Saturday.

Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas and Utah also made the cut for Tongue, who has two dozen offers.

Clemson offered Tongue (6-2, 205) in February. He recently made an official visit to Texas.

Tongue, the son of former NFL safety Reggie Tongue, has played wide receiver and multiple spots on defense for his high school team. He helped University Lab to an undefeated season and the Louisiana Division II state championship as a junior in 2017.

ESPN ranks Tongue as the No. 10 athlete and No. 112 overall prospect in the 2019 class.

He is teammates with Clemson linebacker commitment Bryton Constantin at University Lab.