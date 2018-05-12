Brian Dawkins' Clemson highlights

Later this summer, former Clemson All-American Brian Dawkins will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first former Tiger to ever receive the game’s greatest honor.

But before he became a star for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL, Dawkins was an All-American and a three-time All-ACC safety at Clemson.

Dawkins was an enforcer as a tackler and a ball-hawk in the Clemson secondary. Weapon X, as he became known as in the NFL, finished his Clemson career with 15 career takeaways, including 11 interceptions and 251 tackles.

The ACC Digital Network relives the dominance of an ACC icon and a Clemson legend.