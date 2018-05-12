Clemson jumps to No. 1 for 4-star LB

Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint has long wanted to get a scholarship offer from Clemson.

On Friday, the class of 2020 prospect got it.

“It feels great,” Swint told The Clemson Insider. “It’s an offer I’ve been waiting on for a long time.”

Clemson assistant Todd Bates stopped by Swint’s school to watch him work out Friday before dispensing the offer through his coach.

“Coach Bates told my coach I am a top priority in my class,” Swint said. “I check all the boxes from academics to my physical skills.”

Swint (6-3, 220) is planning to visit Clemson again after adding the offer. He was most recently on campus for the Tigers’ junior day in early March.

“I will for sure be in Clemson in the summer,” he said.

Though he hasn’t quite yet finished his sophomore year of high school, Swint has no shortage of major college opportunities. His list of around 20 offers includes the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Florida and Wisconsin.

Swint is looking to start narrowing things down next school year.

“I will have a top 15 or top 10 list by the middle or end of my junior year,” he said.

Swint says Clemson is the new leader in his recruitment following the long-awaited offer.

“They’re number one,” he said.

Swint is rated as a four-star by Rivals and ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 outside linebacker and No. 295 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

As a sophomore last season, he tallied 101 tackles, 35.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks along with 30 quarterback hurries, six pass deflections and four forced fumbles.