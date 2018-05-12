Clemson offers Top 50 lineman

Eads (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian offensive tackle/defensive end Omari Thomas reported an offer from Clemson via social media Saturday.

Thomas (6-5, 275) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position. The recruiting service rates him as a four-star prospect.

In addition to Clemson, Thomas has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M and several others.