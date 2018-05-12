Clemson's D-Line is locked and loaded

Clemson’s defensive line is on a trajectory to be revered among the greatest unit’s college football has ever seen.

The Tigers’ D-Line has been one of the chief reasons the Tigers have won a National Championship and 3-straight ACC titles.

Senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins spearheads a starting unit that includes nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. The four were responsible for 45 tackles-for-loss and 25 of Clemson’s nation-leading 46 sacks last season.

—video courtesy The ACC Digital Network