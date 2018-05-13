Clemson set to see top Ohio OL

Offensive guard Zach Carpenter of Cincinnati, Ohio, is regarded as one of the state’s top O-line prospects in the class of 2019. The Moeller High School standout has scholarship offers from close to two dozen schools.

Carpenter (6-5, 310) does not currently have an offer from Clemson but has been on the Tigers’ radar for quite a while.

Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is set to see Carpenter at his school on Monday, according to the latter.

“Coach Caldwell visited in the winter and then talked to Coach (Doug) Rosfeld a few weeks ago when he was in town, and he will be coming back (Monday) to watch me work out,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter continues to communicate frequently with Caldwell, as well as co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.

“I talk to Coach Caldwell several times a week and also talk to Coach Elliott and Coach Scott regularly,” he said. “Coach Caldwell has visited me at Moeller and has talked to my head coach (Rosfeld) and has told us that he is proud of me for continuing to work hard.”

Carpenter hopes to commit to a school this summer before his senior season begins. He wants to make more visits, including one to Clemson, before rendering his decision.

“We’d like to get back to campus early this summer,” said Carpenter, who first visited Clemson for The Citadel game last season. “We’re planning a visit to Kentucky this coming weekend. No other visits planned as of right now, but we would also like to visit a few other schools before I commit which would be this summer.”

Carpenter cited Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Louisville and Clemson as the schools showing him the most interest.

All of the aformentioned schools have offered Carpenter with the exception of Clemson. Louisville was first to offer when he was a freshman in 2016.

“I like all schools that I mentioned,” Carpenter said, “but am waiting on the end of this cycle to see where things stand and will hopefully make my decision this summer before the season starts.”

Carpenter is looking forward to visiting Clemson again and said an offer from the Tigers would mean a lot.

“I visited Clemson last fall for a game and we saw the facilities and talked with Coach Caldwell, Coach Elliott and Coach Scott,” Carpenter said. “We’d like to get back down there to get a better understanding about academics, talk to Coach Dabo (Swinney) and see more of the campus. Getting an offer would be amazing.”

As a junior in 2017, Carpenter was named the Ohio Division One Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-State honors.

Clemson has signed an offensive lineman from the state of Ohio in each of the last two recruiting cycles: four-star Matt Bockhorst in 2017 and five-star Jackson Carman in 2018.