Coveted in-state DL talks Clemson visit

Conway (S.C.) High School’s Tonka Hemingway is considered one of the top prospects in the Palmetto State for the class of 2020, or any class for that matter.

Last month, the four-star defensive lineman made his first-ever visit to Clemson when he attended the spring game on April 14.

“It was good. It was a great visit,” Hemingway told TCI recently. “I liked the atmosphere.”

Hemingway (6-2, 260) is a coveted talent, as evidenced by his list of double-digit scholarship offers that includes Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Louisville and Ole Miss, among others.

Clemson offered Hemingway in August. During the visit, he was able to spend time with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and area recruiter Danny Pearman.

Bates let Hemingway know he would have an opportunity to contribute early should he choose to play at Clemson.

“He told me that they have a lot of people (D-linemen) leaving this year, and they’ve got a good D-line,” Hemingway said.

Hemingway liked what he saw from Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and the Tigers’ defensive front during the spring game.

“They were fun,” he said. “They had great energy.”

Hemingway is a multi-sport athlete at Conway who plays football, basketball, baseball and competes with the track team, so he hasn’t been able to make many visits to date. In fact, South Carolina is the only school he has been to besides Clemson.

Because of that — and the fact schools aren’t allowed to directly contact him yet — he says all of the suitors in his recruitment are on a level playing field at this point.

Academics will be of primary importance to Hemingway when he makes his decision down the road.

“Education first and the rest will follow,” he said.

After checking out Clemson for the first time, Hemingway cited one thing that stands out in particular.

“How their teammates love each other like they’re family,” he said.

Hemingway is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 defensive end and No. 125 overall prospect in the 2020 class. As a sophomore last season, he recorded 49 tackles including five tackles for loss and six sacks.

Hemingway’s older brother, Junior Hemingway, is a former Michigan wide receiver who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft.